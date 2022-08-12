Islanders on Mull are being consulted on plans for a new secondary school.

The existing 1980s-built school in Tobermory is in a poor condition and Argyll and Bute Council has applied for Scottish government funding to help pay for a replacement.

Consultation meetings have been held to gather views on a replacement.

Some people have suggested the school should be constructed in a more central location such as Craignure.

This would make it easier for students in Ross of Mull, a peninsula in south-west Mull, and Iona to attend.

Many of the children in these areas attend high school in Oban, on the Argyll mainland, and stay in a hostel in the town during the week.