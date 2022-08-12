Consultation on new secondary school for Mull
At a glance
Views are being sought on a new school campus for Mull
Argyll and Bute Council has applied for funding to replace the 1980s-built school in Tobermory
Some islanders argue the campus should be located more centrally on Mull
It would then be more easily accessible to students who go to the mainland for secondary education
- Published
Islanders on Mull are being consulted on plans for a new secondary school.
The existing 1980s-built school in Tobermory is in a poor condition and Argyll and Bute Council has applied for Scottish government funding to help pay for a replacement.
Consultation meetings have been held to gather views on a replacement.
Some people have suggested the school should be constructed in a more central location such as Craignure.
This would make it easier for students in Ross of Mull, a peninsula in south-west Mull, and Iona to attend.
Many of the children in these areas attend high school in Oban, on the Argyll mainland, and stay in a hostel in the town during the week.
Parents' council co-chairman Alasdair McCrone said there was a desperate need for a new school campus.
He said: "I think, for several years now, there has been a common understanding that the school we have here is not suitable at all."
Argyll and Bute Council has encouraged islanders to engage in the consultation and help form a competitive bid for funding.
If its bid was successful, the local authority said further community consultation would be held to help progress the project.