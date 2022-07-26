Republic of Ireland doubles fines for driving offences

Fines for the most dangerous driving offences are set to be doubled in the Republic of Ireland.

It follows the deaths of four people in three separate incidents on Irish roads during a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday.

The fine for speeding will increase from €80 (£67) to €160 (£135), while the fine for using a mobile phone while driving, or for not wearing a seatbelt, will double to €120 (£101).

Fines will also be doubled for other offences that put the safety of vulnerable road users at risk.

The regulations will be introduced by Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

The number of road fatalities has risen in the Republic this year compared to the same time last year, with 94 deaths and 673 serious injuries to date in 2022 – a 42% increase in deaths.

The announcement of the new fines was made at the Road Safety Authority and Garda mid-summer road safety appeal.

'We need to act now'

Ms Naughton said the number of incidents on Irish roads had become alarming.

"I am gravely concerned about the high number of deaths on our roads this year," she said.

"We need to act now to stem this increase. We are approaching August, which is typically a very busy time of the year on our roads and as such a high-risk period.

"The summer is an exciting time when so many people take holidays to explore new and familiar places across Ireland, but we must remember to stay safe on the road while doing so."

Ms Naughton told RTE's Morning Ireland that the regulations on the doubling of fines are being worked on at the moment and will come into effect in the next number of weeks.

She said that to increase penalty points "would need a primary legislation, and that's something that we can work on".

The minister added that an additional 61 road safety camera zones have become operational, bringing the total number across the Republic to 1,373.