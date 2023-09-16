Campaigners say plans to build a unit to convert wind power into electricity in a protected area of Kent will "devastate" wildlife.

The Sea Link project would create a subsea electricity cable between Suffolk and Kent, as well as a converter station at Minster marshes.

National Grid said the project would help deliver the UK’s energy security strategy and net zero targets.

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale described the proposal as "not acceptable" and urged National Grid to "think again".