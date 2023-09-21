Artwork that was missing for more than 40 years has sold at auction in Guernsey for £200,000.

The oil sketch by John Constable was discovered in a private collection in Guernsey.

The sketch depicts Willy Lott's House at Flatford, which appears in The Hay Wain, the most famous work by the 19th Century English landscape painter.

Art auction expert Jonathan Voak had estimated the sketch would fetch between £80,000 and £120,000.