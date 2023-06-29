The parents of an eight-month-old girl who died after being hit by a car outside her hospital have said she was "adored" by her five siblings.

Mabli Cariad Hall was airlifted from Withybush Hospital, Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck, along with another pedestrian, on 21 June, and died four days later at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Dyfed-Powys police said.

Paying tribute to Mabli, her parents Rob and Gwen Hall said: "We are absolutely heartbroken."