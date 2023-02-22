A music shop, believed to be the oldest in the UK, is to close after more than 260 years, citing "challenging market conditions".

Banks Musicroom, which opened in York in 1756 , will shut on 17 March.

The three-storey shop sells instruments and accessories as well as sheet music.

Fellow music store, RWB Music, said losing Banks Musicroom would be like "going in to York and finding Betty's or the Minster is missing".