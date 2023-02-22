Music store to close after 267 years
At a glance
Banks Musicroom has been in business in York since 1756
The shop is one of seven in the UK that will close
Its owners say it is down to increasing costs
One rival music shop described the closure as "awful news"
A music shop, believed to be the oldest in the UK, is to close after more than 260 years, citing "challenging market conditions".
Banks Musicroom, which opened in York in 1756 , will shut on 17 March.
The three-storey shop sells instruments and accessories as well as sheet music.
Fellow music store, RWB Music, said losing Banks Musicroom would be like "going in to York and finding Betty's or the Minster is missing".
In a statement, the shop's owners Hal Leonard Europe said it was closing the Lendal shop and six other UK branches to concentrate on online sales.
Managing director Tom Venvell said: "Our decision to restructure in this way has been very difficult.
"However, with sales and profitability impacted by challenging market conditions, and costs continuing to rise, we need to make these changes," he said.
"Our focus now is on supporting affected teams and serving our customers through this period."
In an online post, RWB Music, based on Bridge Street, said: "The iconic shop will be sadly missed by many musicians and even non musicians.
"It was just one of those York shops that has always been. It will be like going in to York and finding Betty's or the Minster is missing."
