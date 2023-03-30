Councils claim route upgrade could be worth £5bn
Three councils in Scotland and Northern Ireland have called for the A75 and A77 to become dual carriageway
They say the move could bring huge economic benefits to the UK
The routes are seen as key connection links to the ferry ports of south west Scotland
A new report claims dualling the A75 and A77 could bring £5bn of "positive benefits" to the economy.
The study was commissioned by the local authorities in South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and Mid and East Antrim.
The two routes are seen as key connection links to the ferry ports of south west Scotland.
The councils have called for action from the UK and Scottish governments to improve the "vital conduits for communities and commerce".
The report looks at seven options - from bypasses of key towns and rail improvements to full dualling.
The A77 runs from Stranraer to Ayr and on to Glasgow while the A75 goes from Stranraer to Gretna.
They are both mainly single carriageway with heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) restricted to a 40mph speed limit which can cause tailbacks.
The report recommends the UK government offers the Scottish government funding to upgrade the A75, and encourages the Scottish government to improve the A77.
The three councils are calling for urgent action to tackle the situation.
Martin Dowey, leader of South Ayrshire Council, said the proposals could save lives and generate "billions of pounds of transformational benefits".
"We have deliberately included a number of localised solutions such as a bypass-only option, but it's clear that these smaller fixes would not generate the same impact as full dualling," he said.
Gail Macgregor, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said what they wanted was recognition of the "key role" transport and travel had in improving communities and the economy.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Noel Williams, said: "Upgrading the A77/A75 will significantly improve the connectivity between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom and provide local businesses with significant benefits."
A Transport Scotland spokesman said it had received the report and would consider the findings.
He said improvements to the A75 were among the measures in its second Strategic Transport Projects Review including enhancing overtaking opportunities.
He also highlighted the £29m Maybole bypass work on the A77 and £35m spent on a range of other improvements since 2007.
A Department for Transport spokesperson added: “The A75 is a crucial link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and we will continue to work with the Scottish government on options to improve the road.”