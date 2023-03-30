A new report claims dualling the A75 and A77 could bring £5bn of "positive benefits" to the economy.

The study was commissioned by the local authorities in South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and Mid and East Antrim.

The two routes are seen as key connection links to the ferry ports of south west Scotland.

The councils have called for action from the UK and Scottish governments to improve the "vital conduits for communities and commerce".

The report looks at seven options - from bypasses of key towns and rail improvements to full dualling.