A 22-year-old man will appear at court after a railway worker was punched at the barriers of a north-west London Tube

Viorel Schiopu, from Harrow, north-west London, is charged with grievous bodily harm, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The victim was assaulted at Harrow-on-the-Hill station shortly before 00:15 BST on 21 May.

The worker was knocked unconscious, suffering a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.