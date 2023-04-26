An asylum seeker from Nigeria, Ms Abubakar was moved to Cardiff from London in 2017.

At the time of Taiwo’s death, she was living in rooms in a terraced house in the Cathays area of the city.

It had been divided so that she and the other residents shared a kitchen.

The court was told the decision to move her to the city was made by the Home Office.

She became a member of a local church and the wife of pastor visited her at her home, but after lockdown she said she did not have any visitors.

She told detectives she was frightened to go outside because of the pandemic and was depressed because she did not have any help.

The shared house had a garden, but she and Taiwo did not go outside.

When she and the little boy were found on 29 June, Ms Abubakar was unable to stand.