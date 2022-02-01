Almost £2m could have been overpaid to self-employed people in Jersey who claimed Covid support during the pandemic.

The States of Jersey said about 270 islanders may have got more money than they were entitled to through the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme (CFPS).

It was set up in response to the pandemic to protect islanders' livelihoods and make sure funds were received quickly, the government said.

The States said it had always been made clear there would be an audit process to review individual claims.

Following the audits, to date, about 270 of 2,370 self-employed individuals who have made a claim have been approached as they have been identified as having claimed erroneously, the government said.

Deputy Susie Pinel, Treasury and Resources Minister, said: "It is unusual for government to ‘pay first and check later’ but this has always been an important part of getting the funds out quickly to those business members of our community.

“To help, additional resources have been deployed in our teams to ensure that anyone required to repay funding has been initially contacted by phone.

"This allows for a discussion with a customer services advisor who can help the customer agree a suitable repayment plan."