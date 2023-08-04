Five children have been rescued from a rock off the west coast of Guernsey.

The Joint Emergency Services Control Centre received reports of children stranded on the K2 rock at Grande Rocque at 20:05 BST on Thursday, and police officers attended.

Guernsey Coastguard said due to the rising tide and "rapidly approaching sunset", it launched the St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat to rescue the children.

Due to heavy swell breaking on the rock, the boat was unable to get close enough, so the children jumped back into the water one by one and were pulled in by a throw line.