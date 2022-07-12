Five people have been arrested after a large cannabis grow was discovered in Nottingham.

Police said officers were called to an address in Lowdham Street, St Ann's, shortly after 05:00 BST following reports of a break-in.

Inside they found hundreds of cannabis plants spread across multiple rooms.

Three men, aged 56, 55 and 40, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of drug production.

All five remain in custody and the plants are due to be destroyed.