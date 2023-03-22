Tyres and vehicles go up in flames in yard
Two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles went up in flames in a yard fire in the early hours of the morning.
Essex fire service said it was called to the site on London Road, Southend-on-Sea, at about 02:45 GMT.
It said crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and it was brought under control within 90 minutes.
Firefighters remain on site carrying out an investigation to determine the cause.
