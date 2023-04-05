Arrest after police officers shot at
A man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly fired towards police officers on patrol.
West Midlands Police said officers spotted a man acting suspiciously on Twickenham Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday.
The force said a man made off when the officers moved to use stop and search powers, and is thought to have then fired a gun towards them.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said no one was hurt in the incident, which happened at about 23:40 BST.
The suspect, who was detained outside an address on College Road in Kingstanding, remains in custody.