A man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly fired towards police officers on patrol.

West Midlands Police said officers spotted a man acting suspiciously on Twickenham Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Monday.

The force said a man made off when the officers moved to use stop and search powers, and is thought to have then fired a gun towards them.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on Tuesday.