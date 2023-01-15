A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Dublin.

Austin Mangan, 50, appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

The body of Maud Coffey, who was in her 40s, was found at an apartment at Royal Canal Park in the Ashtown suburb at about 10:00 local time on Friday.

It is understood she had been stabbed.

Mr Mangan, who was known to the woman, was arrested on Friday evening.

A defence solicitor requested that his client has a psychiatric assessment.

The judge granted the application and remanded Mr Mangan in custody to Cloverhill Prison in Clondalkin, County Dublin.

He is due to appear in court again on 20 January.