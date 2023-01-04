Guernsey Prison dealing with Covid outbreak

Guernsey Prison has asked visitors to consider delaying their visits while it deals with an outbreak of Covid.

A spokesman said about 20 prisoners have tested positive for the virus.

He said: "While visits are still taking place as normal, we would ask people coming in to wear a mask, and observe good hand hygiene or consider whether their visit can wait until after the outbreak has passed.

"The team is currently working through its business continuity measures it has in place for living responsibly with Covid to ensure the outbreak continues to be managed properly.

"And at this time, there have been only slight changes to the regime due to the introduction of daily Covid testing."