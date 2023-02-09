Exeter City Council plans to increase council tax premiums for empty and second homes when rules allow.

The council’s executive approved the plan unanimously, becoming the latest Devon authority - after Mid Devon, Teignbridge and South Hams - to sign up in principal.

The government included tax premiums for second homes in its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill., external

The plans, which would allow local councils to charge double council tax on furnished homes not used as a sole or main residence, are not expected to be introduced until April 2024 at the earliest.