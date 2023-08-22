A council in Devon could fine motorists who commit some road traffic offences if an application is accepted.

Devon County Council (DCC) confirmed it had applied to the Department for Transport for powers to enforce Moving Traffic Offences with CCTV cameras, which include driving through a no entry sign and making banned turns.

The council have launched a public consultation, external to see if residents would be happy with it adopting the same powers only Devon and Cornwall Police currently have.

DCC said if approved, the rules could come into force by the end of 2023 and it would initially introduce the rules in eight locations across Exeter and Barnstaple.