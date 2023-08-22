Council applies for power to issue motoring fines
A council in Devon could fine motorists who commit some road traffic offences if an application is accepted.
Devon County Council (DCC) confirmed it had applied to the Department for Transport for powers to enforce Moving Traffic Offences with CCTV cameras, which include driving through a no entry sign and making banned turns.
The council have launched a public consultation, external to see if residents would be happy with it adopting the same powers only Devon and Cornwall Police currently have.
DCC said if approved, the rules could come into force by the end of 2023 and it would initially introduce the rules in eight locations across Exeter and Barnstaple.
The council said it recorded 1,215 collisions in Devon in 2021, and by "taking on these enforcement powers and improving monitoring it would allow us to improve road safety, reduce congestion and emissions, whilst supporting sustainable travel and public transport".
“The sites have been chosen because of the high levels of offences and our aim is not to punish drivers, but to change driver behaviour to ensure that the roads are safer and cleaner for everyone," it added.
