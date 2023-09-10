A woman said her daughter and son-in-law felt their Moroccan hotel sway during Friday's earthquake before they exited the building and looked back to see smoke coming from their floor.

Esther and Steve Theodore were on holiday in capital Marrakesh when the earthquake hit.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck at 23:11 local time on Friday, killing more than 2,000 people.

Jean McCarthy, who lives in Crowborough, East Sussex, said concerns for her relatives' safety had made for "a difficult 24 hours".