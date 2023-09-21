Smoking ban for Runnymede council owned homes
- Published
Residents living in homes owned by a Surrey council have been banned from smoking on their balconies.
On Wednesday evening, Runnymede Borough Council's housing committee approved the ban which had been proposed following a survey.
A majority of respondents of the survey by the local authority said smoking should not be allowed on balconies.
The council said the ban was due to the "anti-social impact of smoking" as well as limiting cigarette litter falling from balconies.
The local authority said it expected enforcement to be relatively straightforward with the majority of tenants adopting the new rules "following clear communication" on "how balconies should be used".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.