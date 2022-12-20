A man has received a life sentence for murdering an 18-year-old student whose body was found in a field in the Republic of Ireland four years ago.

Cameron Reilly had been out drinking with friends in Dunleer, County Louth, on the night of 25 May 2018, hours before he was killed by Aaron Connolly.

The teenager died from asphyxiation from pressure to his neck.

Twenty-three-year-old Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury earlier in December.

During the sentencing hearing, Mr Reilly's uncle Darren Flanagan read a victim impact statement on behalf of their family.

He described the teenager as a "gentle, quiet boy who was a joy to be around".

'Forever 18'

Mr Flanagan recalled that on the morning of his death, they heard a body had been found and their initial thought was: "God help the poor family."

"Little did we know that we were the family."

He said Mr Reilly "was so much more than a name in the media".

"He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin and he deserves to be remembered for that.

"Our beautiful boy, forever 18."