A couple have been ordered to pay more then £24,000 for breeding dogs without a licence at their home in Derbyshire.

Shaun and Susan Hunt from Sutton Lane, Hilton, were sentenced at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The pair had been warned by South Derbyshire District Council in July 2019 but continued to operate.

Officers found 19 dogs - including two litters of puppies - in conditions that were not fit for purpose when they searched the property in November 2021.