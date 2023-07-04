A group of people with dementia have completed a 30km (18 miles) swim challenge in Jersey.

The Dementia Jersey Splash Chat group started in January in a bid to "add a challenge element" to their group swim sessions.

Dementia Jersey, which supports the group of 14 swimmers, said they had averaged about 2km (1.2 miles) per week.

Interim CEO Wendy Buckley said it was a "fantastic achievement".