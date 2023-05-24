Two people have been cleared of the murder of an ambulance worker who was hit by a van outside a pub.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died and another man was injured in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn, Cramlington, Northumberland, on 1 April.

David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, and Shannon Wooden, 28, of Patterdale House, Blyth, denied murder and attempted murder, and their not guilty pleas were accepted.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, has also denied both charges and will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 3 October.