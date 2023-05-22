A bus driver has scooped a £1m prize from a lottery scratchcard.

Steve Goodwin, 51, from Holsworthy, Devon, picked up the National Lottery card while at a supermarket on Easter Monday.

Having never been able to get on to the property ladder, Mr Goodwin said one of his first major purchases would be a home after a lifetime of renting.

Mr Goodwin added that he still intended to keep his job, but that he and his partner Heidi Hammond were paying off their debts, planning "more holidays" and using the winnings as a "nest egg for our retirement".