Bus driver wins £1m on lottery scratchcard
A bus driver has scooped a £1m prize from a lottery scratchcard.
Steve Goodwin, 51, from Holsworthy, Devon, picked up the National Lottery card while at a supermarket on Easter Monday.
Having never been able to get on to the property ladder, Mr Goodwin said one of his first major purchases would be a home after a lifetime of renting.
Mr Goodwin added that he still intended to keep his job, but that he and his partner Heidi Hammond were paying off their debts, planning "more holidays" and using the winnings as a "nest egg for our retirement".
Originally from Leicester, Mr Goodwin said the shop he bought the scratchcard from said it was a winning ticket, resulting in him putting the card "in an envelope and... under my pillow for safe-keeping" at first.
He then confessed he got "a bit emotional" and "shed a tear" when his win was confirmed.
The day after buying his ticket, he returned to work for a normal shift driving between Launceston and Plymouth and said he intended to keep working.
"I love my job. It's great to meet so many people and the countryside as you drive around is sometimes breathtaking," he said.
But some of the spending has started. He and Ms Hammond have already booked a holiday and bought a new car.
