A council leader has said the abuse of local election workers following the new photo ID rule was "shocking".

Ian Maher, who leads Sefton Council on Merseyside, said some of the 850 polling station workers in the borough had been "subjected to horrid abuse".

For the first time, everyone voting in the local elections needed to show photo ID.

But the new rule proved divisive with some officials warning it could make it harder for some to vote and lead to abuse.