A 74-year-old County Limerick victim of child sex abuse by Christian Brothers has accused the congregation of having been engaged in the "slave trade".

Tom Wall was just three when he was sent by court order to an industrial school in the village of Glin after his unmarried mother left a mother-and-baby home in nearby Newcastle West.

Industrial schools were established in the mid-19th Century and often run by religious orders to care for neglected, orphaned or abandoned children.

The Christian Brothers opened their first school in 1802 to provide education and help the poor.

In 2009, they issued an apology, following a damning public inquiry into child abuse in Catholic-run institutions in the Republic of Ireland.

The congregation said it accepted the findings of the Ryan Commission "with shame" and was "deeply sorry for the hurt" it had caused through abuse and its failure to respond to abuse allegations.