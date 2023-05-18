Ruth, 50, a pastoral support worker at a school, said: "I have been really grateful for the help. Had it not been for the support I don't know what we would have done.

"It all happened so quickly - my neighbour woke me and my children up, we opened the front door, which is inches away from our car, and the engine and front of the car was alight.

"We had seconds to get out - my girls were in their bare feet in their pyjamas... we just squeezed past the car and ran."

She added her daughters, Sophia, 14, and Katherine, 12, were "still unpacking their things" having moved back to the area from the north of England.

"So many people have come forward. The girls had no school uniforms, no shoes nothing... people have been so generous," she said.

"I've had to borrow a car to get to work it just impacts every aspect of your life, your work, school it's your worst nightmare."