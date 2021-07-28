People in Jersey are being offered a free hepatitis test to help raise awareness about the liver disease.

The island's health services are offering the test at the General Hospital as part of World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday.

Globally, about 350 million people live with hepatitis, according to the World Health Organisation.

All types of the viral infection can be controlled or prevented and islanders are therefore encouraged to get tested, the government said.

Clinical nurse specialist Michelle Mulhall said: "Across the world, a person dies every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness.

"Treatment is available and if concerned islanders wish to talk, we advise them to speak with their GP or health professional."