Changes required under Glasgow Climate Pact will not be "costless" for people in Guernsey, a senior politician has been warned.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of Environment and Infrastructure said the agreement was not "as good as people hoped" but "we have, without doubt, made progress".

Deputy de Sausmarez was part of a delegation from the Channel Islands at COP26 which included Deputy Jonathan le Tocq and Jersey External Affairs Minister Senator Ian Gorst.

The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal, but critics have said pledges do not go far enough to limit temperature rise to 1.5C - which was the aim of the summit.