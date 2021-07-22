Tumble-dryer fire in pub outbuilding

A fire in an outbuilding of the Jamaica Inn is believed to have been caused by a tumble dryer.

Four Guernsey firefighters in breathing apparatus tackled the blaze in the building behind the pub.

Landlord Peter Kirk, who lives nearby, was alerted to the fire by someone passing by who "noticed the smoke and flames coming out the door".

He praised the work of the fire service in dealing with the "well lit" blaze.

Mr Kirk said there didn't appear to be any damage to the actual pub.

Danny Joyce, station officer, said the time of day meant the pub's car park was empty making it easy for the crew to access the source and contain the fire.

He said: "Without early warning of a fire system then fires can remain undetected, therefore it is essential to fit both commercial and domestic premises with a fire alarm system."