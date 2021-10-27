Vaccine centre return for Harrogate showground
At a glance
Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground is to reopen in December as vaccine centre
It is expected to be busy with booster jabs
More than half of all UK over-50s have now received a booster
Harrogate’s weekly infection rate is currently 612 cases per 100,000 people
- Published
Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground is to reopen as a coronavirus vaccination centre for two weeks later this year, it has been announced.
The venue had previously been used as a site for jabs but closed in August.
From early December the location will provide booster jabs, the NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.
A CCG spokesperson said this was when a "peak in the number of people" wanting vaccines was expected
The government is urging greater take-up of vaccines to ease pressure on the NHS ahead of the winter due to Covid pressures and long backlogs.
It also wants to get more 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated. Recent record levels of infections in Harrogate were linked to younger people.
The high case rates led to health officials urging schools in the district to reintroduce face masks and postpone some activities to try keep infections under control, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external.
• More stories from across Yorkshire
Figures show a total of 130,232 people in the Harrogate district have received their first vaccine dose and 121,915 people their second.
That equates to 83% and 77% of the population respectively.
No figures are available for booster jabs.
There were 19 Covid patients being treated at Harrogate hospital on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.