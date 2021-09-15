A police officer used a racial slur in front of a colleague and made comments about eating curry, a misconduct panel has heard.

PC David Warwick is said to have used language which was "offensive in the extreme" at Shepcote Lane custody suite in Sheffield in July 2020.

Temp Sgt Baldeesh Boora Brown told the hearing she was "shocked and insulted" by the comments.

PC Warwick, of South Yorkshire Police, denies gross misconduct.

While at work on 20 July, the police constable was congratulated by TS Boora Brown after he passed an exam enabling a promotion.

During the conversation, TS Boora Brown said PC Warwick used a racial slur after she joked about making a complaint against him, counsel for South Yorkshire Police Olivia Checa-Dover said.

The comment is alleged to have made reference to TS Boora Brown's British-Indian heritage.

PC Warwick was laughing as if the comment "was a quip", leaving TS Boora Brown feeling "embarrassed".

She said: "I was shocked that he said that word. It’s an insult to me, it’s always been used as an insult to me."

PC Warwick denies he used the racist phrase, defence representative Sarah Barlow said.

Later that day, TS Boora Brown overheard a conversation PC Warwick was having with another colleague about a 105-year-old Asian man who had been in contact with the South Yorkshire force.

He is alleged to have said: "Maybe I should start eating curry."

PC Warwick admits making the comment about curry, but denies it was either a stereotype or misconduct.

TS Boora Brown said she had known PC Warwick as a colleague for 20 years and had previously invited him to her wedding, adding she still considered him a friend.

WhatsApp messages were shared with the panel showing the pair exchanging "banter", with there being no previous issues between them.

PC Warwick is facing a gross misconduct charge for the first allegation and a misconduct charge for the second allegation.

The hearing is due to finish on Friday.