Park users who are approached by a serial flasher are being asked to photograph him to help with a police investigation.

Officers have received 11 reports since August of a man exposing himself at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

A dedicated West Yorkshire Police operation to identify the man has not yet led to his arrest.

Police said a clear photo of his face would be "invaluable to the investigation".

The latest incident saw him commit a "lewd act" in bushes near Elmete Hall in the park at 12:30 GMT on Wednesday 27 January.

Nearby officers were sent to search the area but the suspect was not found.

All 11 incidents have happened in the afternoon.

Extra patrols are being carried out at the park and the surrounding area.

Insp Richard Horn, from Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said his officers were "absolutely determined" to catch the man.

“Where people can help us is in reporting any ongoing incidents immediately via 999 as a crime in progress so we can respond as quickly as possible, and, where it’s safe to do so, trying to film or photograph the suspect on their mobile phones to assist in identifying him.

"A clear facial image of him would be invaluable to the investigation."

The suspect was described as a skinny male, wearing jeans and a blue hoody with the hood up and a surgical face mask on.

He is described as being between 5ft 7in and 6ft tall, slim to muscular build with short dark hair.

