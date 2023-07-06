'We need to do better' over NHS, says by-election hopeful
A Conservative Party candidate said "we need to do better" to improve access to NHS services ahead of a by-election in Somerset.
Faye Purbrick was one of four candidates who took part in a 45 minute debate hosted by the BBC leading up to the Somerton and Frome by-election.
It will take place on 20 July and it was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the seat three times for the Conservatives.
Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Dyke said: "We need more investment right across the NHS - a local friend of mine has had to resort to DIY dentistry."
"The funding would come from the big banks," she added.
Labour candidate Neil Guild, proposed a higher rate tax for high-earners which would be invested in training more GPs to address some of the issues in local services.
"If you underfund it for 13 years you can't possibly expect there to be enough doctors and dentists," Mr Guild said.
He said Labour was responsible for the reduction in NHS waiting lists when they were last in power.
"We invested and we made the NHS world class.
"That is why there are problems with services on a local level now, under-investment from the Tories."
The Green Party's candidate, Martin Dimery, said the Tories had "drained the NHS", in a comment directed at Ms Pubrick.
She avoided being drawn on the troubles her colleagues in Westminster have been beset by.
Ms Purbrick was asked about the Tories’ former MP, Mr Warburton and their former PMs, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
She did not talk about them in her reply.
But neither the Labour or Green candidates wanted to talk about the fact this seat has only ever been held by either the Tories or the Lib Dems.
The Somerton and Frome constituency was created 40 years ago, and since then, it has swung between the two parties.
Now, eight candidates are vying to become the new MP, following the resignation of Mr Warburton.
He was elected three times for the Conservatives, but was suspended from the party last year after newspaper claims of drug-taking and sexual harassment.
He has now admitted to taking cocaine, and stood down, but an investigation into sexual harassment is to be reinvestigated.
In the debate, all of the candidates tried to highlight their local links.
"I can trace my great-grandfather, times six, back to 1763 when he was born just down the road in North Cadbury," said Lib Dem, Ms Dyke.
Conservative Ms Purbrick, now a Yeovil councillor, said she had her first proper job in Somerton.
Other issues debated by the candidates included the need for ultrafast broadband, the lack of bus services, the cost of living crisis and housing developments.
Green candidate Mr Dimery mentioned a large scheme planned for his home town of Frome.
"I really feel we aren't being tough enough on developers," Mr Dimery said.
"They need to be made to deliver affordable and social housing at higher proportions."
Lib Dem Ms Dyke talked about her party's proposed Mortgage Support Scheme to help the "most vulnerable households" funded from taxes on big banks.
For the Conservatives, Ms Purbrick said she would signpost people towards assistance brought in by her party in government.
She said there's "a lot of help" that's already out there and "the government will be there to support people who really need it".
Other candidates in the by-election race include: Lorna Corke, Christan People's Alliance, Bruce Evans, Reform UK, Rosie Mitchell, Independent and Peter Richardson from the UK Independence Party.
Life in Westminster will be shortlived for Somerton and Frome’s next member of parliament with only up to 18 months till the next general election.
Then the boundaries will be redrawn, new seats created, and the whole process starts again.
The by-election will take place on 20 July.