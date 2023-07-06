A Conservative Party candidate said "we need to do better" to improve access to NHS services ahead of a by-election in Somerset.

Faye Purbrick was one of four candidates who took part in a 45 minute debate hosted by the BBC leading up to the Somerton and Frome by-election.

It will take place on 20 July and it was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the seat three times for the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Dyke said: "We need more investment right across the NHS - a local friend of mine has had to resort to DIY dentistry."

"The funding would come from the big banks," she added.