A council has been ordered to pay compensation by a watchdog after it "failed" a woman with poor mental health.

Three different officers from Tandridge District Council in Surrey dealt with the woman, but the ombudsman said “none took appropriate action”.

One housing officer asked the council tenant if an attempt to take her own life had been "accidental", the ombudsman's report said.

The local authority, which was ordered to pay £1,000 to the woman, said it had learned lessons from the case, with staff receiving extra training.