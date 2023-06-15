On arrival, a rescue swimmer entered the water immediately to swim the 490ft (150m) to the pair to "secure and reassure" them, the spokesman said.

The lifeboats and helicopter remained on standby until the rescue swimmer was able to guide the young swimmers back to the shore.

The pair were then "checked over and handed to the care of their parents who were advised on the dangers of what they had done", the spokesman said.

The parents were also advised to observe the young people over the following day in case of secondary drowning, which is when complications occur after water gets into the lungs.

The coastguard said: "Luckily this incident had a successful outcome but it could have been a tragedy."

"We would advise all parents to make their children aware of the dangers of trying to swim to the Tower of Refuge," he added.

Last week, three people had to be guided back from the Douglas Bay landmark by coastguard teams who helped them to wade through the sea to the shore.