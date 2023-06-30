The pub aims to replicate a genuine pub environment including a working bar, pool table and juke box.

Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available for members to use during the day.

The new space has been funded by donations from the community and funding from the Friends of Redlands charity.

All profits from the bar will go back to the charity, set up more than 30 years ago to support Banbury CSS.

Miss Farrell said: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to deliver social care, putting the people we support at the heart of what we do.

“Our members have told us that they can sometimes feel uncomfortable in a pub environment and that they really miss the sociable atmosphere that comes with it."

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said the venture was an example of the "Oxfordshire Way".

“We are delivering social care in new and innovative ways, helping people to live well and independently within their communities for as long as possible," he said.

“This new pub room at Banbury CSS is the perfect example of thinking outside the box to help people live happy, sociable lives. I look forward to my first mocktail at Cheers M’ Dears!"