A council is set to halt or pause some of its property projects in a bid to close an expected budget gap of more than £2m.

St Albans City and District Council plans to stop the redevelopment of the Harpenden Public Halls site and put projects including work at the Market Depot on Drovers Way "on the back burner".

But work on Jubilee Square, on the city's former police station site, will continue.

A council spokesman said it had been "confronted with some very hard choices".