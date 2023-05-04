A man who won £99,000 on a television quiz show has said he kept the win a secret for almost a year so he could surprise his family.

Daniel O'Halloran from Wirral scooped the top prize on the ITV show The 1% Club when it was filmed in last July.

The 24-year-old said his relatives were "huge fans" and they knew he had won £10,000 but had no idea he had risked it all for the grand prize.

"They were totally shocked when they watched it," he said, "It was incredible, everyone went nuts".