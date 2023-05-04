South East gears up to celebrate the Coronation

Buckingham Palace sandcastleeasyJet

A giant sandcastle replica of Buckingham Palace has been built on the beach at West Wittering

By Stuart Maisner
BBC News

Preparations are under way across the South East for celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Big screens have been set up in towns and cities across the region to watch the ceremony on Saturday - including in Rochester, Brighton, Ashford and Canterbury.

More than 1,000 Coronation street parties are expected to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a party in Cranleigh, Surrey, on Sunday, according to the local parish council.

PA Media

Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke created a chocolate bust of King Charles III

A 1m (3ft) long sandcastle replica of Buckingham Palace was unveiled on West Wittering Beach in West Sussex on Thursday to mark the occasion.

Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, from Worthing, has made a life-sized bust of the King from more than 17 litres (3.7 gallons) of melted chocolate.

She told BBC Radio Sussex: "I got the call and we watched lots of videos and did sketches first. The bust will be on display at Mars HQ in Slough."

Chris Sharples

A King Charles telephone box has been created in Compton in Surrey

A more abstract likeness of the King was designed on a telephone box in the village of Compton in Surrey.

Chris Sharples and his partner Jon Moore created the artwork.

Mr Sharples said: "You never know what it's going to look like until you put it up. We didn't want to offend anyone. We just want to make people smile."

Sara Smith/BBC

A celebration bell peal will sound at Canterbury Cathedral

Town criers across the country will read out a coronation proclamation on Saturday morning.

Peter White, who has been Seaford town crier for 46 years, said: "It's an amazing honour. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I was five at the last coronation and watched it on TV at a neighbour's house."

At Canterbury Cathedral there will be a prom, a live screening of the Coronation service and a celebratory bell peal.

