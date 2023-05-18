London tourist attraction staff to strike over pay
At a glance
Workers at some of London's top tourist attractions are going on strike
GMB union members employed by the City of London Corporation will walk out on 25 May
They are striking over pay
The union says workers voted for strike action with a 77% majority
- Published
Some of London's top tourist attractions, including Tower Bridge and the Barbican Centre, could be forced to close as workers strike in a dispute over pay.
About 900 City of London Corporation employees will walk out for 24 hours on 25 May, the GMB union said.
The GMB, which said its members voted for strike action by a 77% majority, wants to see a "return to the negotiating table".
The City of London Corporation said matching pay in line with inflation would necessitate "significant cuts" to services and "considerable" redundancies.
'Falling on deaf ears'
The corporation has employees working at a range of tourist attractions, including the Guildhall Art Gallery and the Old Bailey.
It also maintains a number of museums, parks, gardens and markets across London.
Anna Lee, GMB London regional organiser, is urging the corporation to "properly value and respect" its staff.
Ms Lee said members "do not take this action lightly" but added that their pay demands have been "falling on deaf ears for months".
A City of London Corporation spokesperson said staff had received a £1,000 one-off winter payment, and that its 2022-23 pay award gave all full-time employees "at least £2,300 extra".
It warned that awarding pay increases in line with inflation would heavily affect service provision and result in a "considerable number" of staff losing their jobs.
The corporation refused to comment on whether any attractions would have to close as a result of the strike.
However, a spokesperson from the Barbican told the BBC that "cinema screenings and architecture tours had been postponed or cancelled", and one event rescheduled. But they added the centre would remain open on the strike day.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external