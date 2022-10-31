Driver hurt after being dragged by van in theft
- Published
A man was injured as he was dragged alongside a moving van as he tried to stop a theft.
Emergency services were called to Derby Road, Bramcote, at about 13:45 BST on Wednesday after a man’s van was stolen while he tried to deliver a parcel.
When the thief started driving off in the white Peugeot van, the owner tried to stop the moving vehicle but was instead dragged along with it, police said.
The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.
PC Hannah Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident which could’ve quite easily left the van owner with life-changing injuries.
“We are still investigating this incident and would ask that anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."