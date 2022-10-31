A﻿ man was injured as he was dragged alongside a moving van as he tried to stop a theft.

Emergency services were called to Derby Road, Bramcote, at about 13:45 BST on Wednesday after a man’s van was stolen while he tried to deliver a parcel.

When the thief started driving off in the white Peugeot van, the owner tried to stop the moving vehicle but was instead dragged along with it, police said.

The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.