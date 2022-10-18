Last of its kind level crossing to be upgraded
At a glance
A railway crossing described as the last of its kind in Scotland is to be upgraded
Aviemore's Dalfaber Level Crossing is on a private line used by the Strathspey Railway charity
Over the years, the open crossing has been the site of collisions and near misses involving cars and steam locomotives
The £1.1m upgrade has been required as part of planning permission for new homes on a nearby site.
- Published
A railway level crossing which has been the site of a spate of accidents and near misses is to be upgraded.
Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore is on a private line used by Strathspey Railway's steam locomotives.
Described as the last of its type in Scotland, it is an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers.
Over the years, it has been the scene of collisions and near misses involving cars and trains - including an incident in March this year.
Police Scotland has previously warned of motorists failing to stop as trains approached the crossing.
Half barriers are to be installed as part of a £1.1m upgrade.
The work is a condition of housing developer Scotia Homes’ planning approval to build 75 new homes on a nearby site.
Accessing the new development involves using the crossing.
The upgrade will also involve new rails, sleepers and ballast being installed, alongside improvements to the surrounding footpaths and street lighting.
Joe Boyle, of Scotia Homes, said the company had worked with consultants, Strathspey Railway and Highland Council on designing the safety improvements.
The work is due to take place between 31 October and 11 December, with the barriers being fully operational by February 2023 following a period of testing.
Starthspey Railway has been operating steam locomotives for 40 years.
Its trains take railway enthusiasts and other visitors on trips between Aviemore, Boat of Garten and Broomhill.