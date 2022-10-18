A﻿ railway level crossing which has been the site of a spate of accidents and near misses is to be upgraded.

Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore is on a private line used by Strathspey Railway's steam locomotives.

Described as the last of its type in Scotland, i﻿t is an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers.

Over the years, it has been the scene of collisions and near misses involving cars and trains - including an incident in March this year.

P﻿olice Scotland has previously warned of motorists failing to stop as trains approached the crossing.

H﻿alf barriers are to be installed as part of a £1.1m upgrade.

The work is a condition of housing developer Scotia Homes’ planning approval to build 75 new homes on a nearby site.

A﻿ccessing the new development involves using the crossing.