Storm Betty triggers wind warning for Cornwall
At a glance
A yellow warning for wind will be in place for most of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon
Winds from Storm Betty could reach up to 70mph along coasts
Events in Cornwall have already been affected by increasing winds
A yellow warning for wind will be in place for most of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 18:00 BST, the Met Office says.
Forecasters said the warning, external, due to continue until 12:00 on Saturday, could see "a swathe" of very strong and gusty winds "associated with Storm Betty".
Effects anticipated included possible disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure; and the possibility of some damage to buildings, the Met Office said.
Injuries and danger to life could also "occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties", it added.
'Take extra care'
The strongest winds of about 60mph-70mph (97km-113km) were expected along south-western coasts of England after coming in from Scilly, forecasters said.
Gusts of 45mph-55mph (72km-88km) were possible elsewhere, they added.
Cornwall Council urged people, external to "take extra care".
Events already affected by increasing winds have included the Tall Ships parade of sail in Falmouth, due on Friday afternoon, being cancelled.
