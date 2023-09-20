Man abused and punched in reported hate crime
A man was verbally abused with homophobic and transphobic language before being punched in the face at a bar, police have said.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the reported hate crime in Bristol.
The incident happened at Turtle Bay in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier at about 15:30 BST on Saturday 29 July.
The man, in his 20s, suffered injuries, including to his face and body, which required treatment at hospital.
'Vicious assault'
The man in the CCTV image is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with medium-length brown hair which was shaved on the side and longer on the top. He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
Investigating officer PC Matthew Lawson said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which, due to the language used by the offender, is being treated as a hate crime.
“This is a worrying incident and we’re ensuring the victim gets any support he may need.
“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have witnessed or even filmed the incident taking place.”