Singer and Soul music legend Diana Ross is to appear at Cornwall's Eden Sessions next June, organisers have announced.

The Chain Reaction diva was due at the Eden Project's summer concert season in 2021 but the shows were cancelled because of coronavirus.

Sessions bosses said the original tickets for the rescheduled 21 June 2022 show remained valid, and a limited number of other tickets were still available.

Lionel Richie, My Chemical Romance and Brian Adams are also due to appear during the 2022 season next June and July at the site near St Austell, which houses a man-made rainforest and plants from around the world in large iconic biomes.