Two common cranes have successfully hatched two chicks at a rewetted peatland in the Republic of Ireland.

Their exact location is being kept secret to protect and conserve the birds and avoid them being disturbed.

Until last year the birds had not been breeding in Ireland for more than 300 years.

They bred successfully at the same site in 2021.

The cranes are on land owned by former peat producer Bord na Móna.

Bord na Móna said the pair returned and hatched the chicks several weeks ago, adding that a third crane is using several other sites.

Their ecology team believes the third young adult may have been a chick from the original pair of cranes, or an Irish-bred bird.

In January 2021, Bord na Móna ceased peat harvesting for good and has been rehabilitating thousands of hectares of boglands, rewetting the drained sites.

Work on another 19 sites is commencing this year.

In the UK, cranes had their most successful year in 2021 since the 17th Century, experts said.