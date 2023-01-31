Plans to convert part of council offices into hotel
Part of a council's offices could be converted into a 65-bed hotel if plans are approved.
Melton Borough Council is set to consider proposals to create the new hotel at the site of their Parkside offices.
If councillors vote for the plans, a business case for the new project would be created over the next year.
It will be debated during a cabinet meeting on 8 February.
The authority said council staff adopting a hybrid working model, combined with the vacation of space previously occupied by Leicestershire County Council, meant less office space was required.
The proposed redevelopment would see the western side of the building converted into the hotel.
The council would maintain ownership of the building, leasing the space to a company who would run and manage the hotel for visitors to stay.
Leader of the council, Joe Orson, said the hotel had the potential to "reduce costs to the council" and "provide a further significant boost to local tourism".